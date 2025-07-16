Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

