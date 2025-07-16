Vladimir Galkin Acquires 57,920 Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $1,260,918.40. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,222,222 shares in the company, valued at $48,377,772.94. This represents a 2.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $9,142,213.08.
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $1,162,001.90.
NEGG opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $56.00.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
