Vladimir Galkin Acquires 64,199 Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin acquired 64,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,164,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,173,866.20. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,142,213.08.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,918.40.
Newegg Commerce Stock Down 19.0%
Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
