Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,946. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

