Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.25.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.17. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $255.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

