Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $124,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 376,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Royalty Pharma and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

