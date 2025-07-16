Xponance Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 308,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 23.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

