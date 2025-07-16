Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,889 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

