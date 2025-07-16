Xponance Inc. Acquires 959 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

EXAS stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

