Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

