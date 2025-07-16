Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

