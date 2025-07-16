Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

