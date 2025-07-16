Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.85.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

