Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
PR stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
