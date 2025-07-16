Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.