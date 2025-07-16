Xponance Inc. Buys 136 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 47.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

