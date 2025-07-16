Xponance Inc. Buys 3,444 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,357,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 4.7%

UMBF opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.