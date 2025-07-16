Xponance Inc. Buys 6,096 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CAVA opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

Insider Activity

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAVA. Bank of America increased their target price on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

