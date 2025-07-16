Xponance Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.26.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average is $356.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

