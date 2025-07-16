Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 2.2%

SCI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

