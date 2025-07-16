Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

