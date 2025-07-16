Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.40.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $317.66 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

