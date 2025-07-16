Xponance Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 684,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,420,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $195.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

