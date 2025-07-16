Xponance Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 411,742 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $477,802.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,891.22. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Z opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -225.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

