Xponance Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $335,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $369,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $375.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.06 and its 200-day moving average is $346.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $393.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

