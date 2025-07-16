Xponance Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 182.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 321,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CPB

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.