Xponance Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 321,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 129.1% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 58,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

