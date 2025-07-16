Xponance Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,829,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.