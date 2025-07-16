Xponance Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of TREX opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

