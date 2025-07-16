Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.