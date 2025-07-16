Xponance Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CW stock opened at $480.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.11 and a 200-day moving average of $374.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $493.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

