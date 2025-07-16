Xponance Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

