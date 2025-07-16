Xponance Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after buying an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after buying an additional 331,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

