Xponance Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

