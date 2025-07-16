Xponance Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 172.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

