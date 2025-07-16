Xponance Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after buying an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4%

SJM opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

