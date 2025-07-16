Xponance Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $15,607,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

