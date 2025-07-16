Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.