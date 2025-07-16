Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $179.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.19.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

