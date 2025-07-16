Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

