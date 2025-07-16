Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 600.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CHE stock opened at $454.46 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $453.72 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

