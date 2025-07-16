Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.4%

LAD opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.01 and a 1-year high of $405.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

