Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DaVita by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

