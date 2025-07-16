Xponance Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 4.6%

TOL stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

