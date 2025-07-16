Xponance Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 71.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.3%

FND opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

