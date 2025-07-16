Xponance Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.5%

CHDN opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

