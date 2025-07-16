Xponance Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 105.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $260.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

