Xponance Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $228.76 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

