Xponance Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $144,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $121,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,267,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,295 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $43,895,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

