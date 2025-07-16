Xponance Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 58.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

