Xponance Inc. Purchases 969 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 180.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

